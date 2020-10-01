The third home game of the season, first 5A-West matchup and homecoming all share center stage on Friday night at F.S Garrison Stadium.
Alma brings a 1-3 record into the conference opener for the 3-1 Harrison Goblins.
After 10 consecutive seasons of getting beat by the Airedales, the Goblins have shutout the Crawford County team in their last two meetings.
“We are highly motivated every time Alma comes to town,” Harrison head coach Joel Wells commented about the mindset of his team leading up to this game. “Morale and motivation won’t be a problem.”
The Airedales averaged nine points in their first three games before putting up 28 points in last week’s loss to Pea Ridge. Despite their record, Wells will not take this week’s opponent lightly.
“Alma has not had the early success they have had in the past but they have improved and will be a very capable opponent for us,” Wells commented on this week’s matchup. “It is our first conference game, so it is very important that we get off to a good start.”
There are some noticeably different aspects when comparing the two teams. The Goblin coach feels his team is ready for the challenge.
“They are a big football team,” Wells noted of Alma. “But our speed will create a matchup problem for them.”
The Harrison coach said that the Goblins have “improved each week, but need to continue to get better.” That improvement has been noticed in several areas for the home team and Wells knows that needs to progress as they get into the meat of the conference race during the second half of the season.
“We have had several,” Wells responded when asked what bright spots have emerged with his team. “Our passing game has been outstanding and has forced our opponents to defend us differently.
“Our seniors have stepped up big for us,” the coach continued. “Cole Keylon and Noah Moix have made a ton of big plays on offense. Anthony Allen, Trey Richardson and Lane Johnson have led the defense.”
Penalties are what Wells wants to see cleaned up on both sides of the ball for this upcoming game. Despite the coach commenting that last week’s game was “the best complete game we have played this year,” he still noted that there were “too many penalties.”
The coach’s confidence in his team shows and he knows the Goblins will face every opponent’s best shot.
“If we play with a big effort, we have a chance to win every week,” he commented when asked what will be the key to a win on Friday. “This requires us to be prepared mentally every week.”
The mental preparation will be an important asset for the players as it coincides with all the distractions that homecoming festivities can bring to the game along with being the first conference game.
“Homecoming is always a concern,” Wells noted about the busy night. “We need to just concentrate on the task at hand. If we can do that, we will be fine.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and Wells will have a simple message to his players before they run out of the Cash Center.
“Have fun,” Wells will tell his players. “This is what we work for.”
Team members for the Goblins include: Beck Jones; Sloan Barrett; Julius Scott; Cayden Luker; Brody Gilliam; Phoenix Whitney; Breckin Duck; Brock Bardwell; Hayden Davis; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Lane Johnson; Cylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Dylan Schnidt; Logan Plumlee; Abe Estes; Talon Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Will Bryant; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Matt Jones; Bentley Lemon; Alex Mills; Tyler Hutcheson; Wallace Crowley; Hudson Lewis; Anthony Allen; Caden Robertson; Jordin Welsh; Tristan Thompson; Marcus Reynolds; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Kamran Bell; Hayden Allen; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Maliki Hilton; Elijah Lambert; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Kohen Phifer; Chris McInturf; Jonathan Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Skyler Graves; Mickey Upton; Evan Dixon; Jace Bardin; Taylor Baker; Kindred Thompson; Brekken Boswell; Hunter Boernson; and Charles Broome. The team is coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Jacob Lisko; Greg Cross; Doug Cross; Dan Henderson; and Evan Cowling.
