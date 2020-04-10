RICHLAND — Social distancing has crowded the paths of many popular streams and trails in the Ozarks.
The Richland Valley is still open and full of many delightful adventures for those that may be suffering from cabin fever.
There is one trail that is not on a beaten path that offers a great reward for the work of getting there.
Horsetail Falls hike offers two waterfalls for the price of one uphill climb. There is the Horsetail Falls with a 70-foot drop of the water and there is Upper Horsetail Falls that is a 30-foot cascading falls.
In the world of hiking, directions to waterfalls can be difficult. However, the directions to the duo of Horsetail Falls is not that difficult. The hike, on the other hand, is a tough climb.
To find the trailhead, travelers should travel south on Highway 65. Take a right onto state highway 74 and follow the signs to Snowball. At Snowball turn left to travel to Witts Spring on Highway 377. When arriving in Witts Spring, turn right on Highway 16. Travel just under 2 miles on 16 before turning right on Richland Creek Road.
Follow the Richland Creek Road to dirt road 1205. Turn left and travel less than a third of a mile. There will be a low water bridge that has some parking spots before crossing the bridge. Park in one of those spots.
After getting loaded for the hike, cross the low water bridge and the trailhead will be just a few steps on the right hand side of the road.
Remember that this is a horse trail as well, so hikers should not spend all of the time looking at the scenery and spend a few seconds gazing at the trail path.
Take the trail for .3 of a mile. At the first water crossing on the trail, take a left. Do not cross the water. Stay on the south side of the creek.
This is the beginning of the climb to the waterfalls.
The path to the waterfalls is very faint. It is possible to lose the trail, but remember to not get too far from the small creek that is flowing down the hill side. The creek runs around some great rock formations that are perfect for selfies with a beautiful background.
Keep in mind that this is an uphill hike. It could be a quarter of a mile climb. This hiker doubled back and forth several times to make sure of finding the right directions for the hiking party.
The path is pretty clear to reach Horsetail Falls. This big waterfall is hard to get a clear photo because of the natural growth. It is visible though and the audio sounds of the water hiking the rocks makes visitors sit and relax.
Upper Horsetail is the next leg of the trip. This part of the hike does not have a clear path going in, but the path is a little more visible when leaving the waterfall. The hike to the Upper Horsetail is only .15 of a mile, but there are bluffs that should be avoided along the way and the climb to the perfect photo location is hard.
When making this hike, visitors should take hiking sticks of some kind. They will help keep the balance of the difficult walk.
After completing the climb down the hill, if there is still energy left, take a left on the path. Two-thirds of a mile from rejoining the path will be Fuzzy Butt Waterfall.
Fuzzy Butt hike is an easy walk with some small hills to climb. Fuzzy Butt is one mile from the trailhead.
Richland Valley is a great place to see nature and unwind from the troubles of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.