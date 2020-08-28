The headline poses a question and I don’t know if there is a clear answer. It is like so many COVID-19 questions in the world today.
Usually my social media feed is full of gentle comments about the Dead Birds or the Small Bears. There is always a few negative comments my way about my Kansas City baseball team.
However, this year, I can only remember one actual post about baseball that was not a shared meme.
That is it. (I should pause here to mention that I do limit my friends. If I haven’t carried on a conversation with a person, then I am not accepting a friend request.)
Is no one paying attention to the sport?
Is everyone focused on the NBA playoffs or the lack thereof?
Is anyone really paying attention to the national spotlight of sports?
I know that our local high school sports just began. Our reader comments, visits and viewership is way up to confirm that.
When it comes to viewership of MLB, the numbers can be skewed about any way that people want them to be skewed.
The Score stated that television viewership is up around three percent from last year during the opening games of the MLB this season. However, they were comparing this year’s numbers which was the opening of competitive sports that had been stopped for three months to last year’s numbers which was in the middle of a baseball season.
When Forbes did a comparison of Nielsen numbers, it found that ratings were down 10 percent from the opening of the 2019 to the opening of the 2020 season. That was through the first three games of each season.
That is a big drop in America’s past time.
One of the trends that was spotted in the television numbers was a jump in the demographics. While baseball was down in males views, it was up in women and children.
I guess we are halfway through the 60-game schedule. Some teams have played as many as 33 games. Other teams have 22 games.
St. Louis had to quarantine for the Ronas and is 10 games behind the rest of the league in games despite playing some recreational league softball game doubleheaders of seven innings.
Maybe viewership is down because people think that the season should not have been played. Anytime that 100 games are cut off a season of any type, is it really a season?
MLB is out for itself. Maybe fans can see that and are not tuning in.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
