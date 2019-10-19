I am a grandfather. I have three grandsons.
My wife Becky and I will do anything that we can for these boys. We make sure they have fun with us and we make sure they know that they are loved.
They know that we love them and that is the reason that they act crazy when we walk in the door.
Babies are a gift from God.
As folks are well aware, the Major League Baseball playoffs are upon us.
The St. Louis Cardinals were facing a team that had never been to the World Series — the Washington Nationals.
As the series was rolling, the Nationals’ closer was not at a game.
Not that Daniel Hudson was needed against the Cardinals, but he wasn’t there.
Hudson’s wife was pregnant and the baby decided to she wanted to visit a little early.
The Nationals won the first game of the NLCS without their closer. The game ended in a 2-0 win for Washington.
However, Hudson’s absence was noted.
“Unreal” was used by David Sampson, who was president of the Marlins about Hudson being gone for the birth of his child.
“Only excuse would be a problem with the birth or health of baby or mother. If all is well, he needs to get to St. Louis. Inexcusable,” tweeted Sampson.
It is almost 2020 and there are still men that act like this?
First, being president of the Marlins makes you…well, not very important in the baseball world. They won 57 games this season.
Secondly, why are you commenting on any team’s players? Why are you not helping find solutions to your 57 win season?
Thirdly, I know you are in baseball, but do you not pay attention to the rest of the world? Did you see how an owner of a basketball team created controversy for the entire NBA over his comments about China protesters?
Hudson was back in time for the second game of the series. He actually picked up a save in the contest.
He played an important part in Game 4 when the Cardinals exploded for four runs. They increased their run production by 200 percent in that game.
Daniel Hudson, I salute you. I appreciate what you did. You are a great example when it comes to setting family as a priority.
I have never been a National fan even back in the my youth when they were the Montreal Expos.
But now, I might cheer for the National League in the World Series.
By the way, all of the screaming of joy and Earth trimmers that you are feeling are from all three of my grandsons being at my house this weekend. We are having a very good time.
