HUNTSVILLE — The Berryville Bobcats jumped up a classification for non-conference football action.
Facing Huntsville on Friday night, the Bobcats dropped their first game of the season. The Eagles won the contest, 31-14.
Berryville had trouble hanging on to the football during the game which allowed the Eagles to add points to the scoreboard. The Bobcat's four turnovers resulted in 17 Huntsville points.
The win for the Eagles moves them to 1-1 while Berryville falls to 1-1 as well. Next season the two teams will be in the same conference so the game will be moved out of the Week 2 slot.
Huntsville's defensive line pressured Berryville's backfield and kept the team off balance.
After the Eagles scored on their opening possession, Berryville was able to answer.
In a drive that took just over 5 minutes, J.D. Smith plunged into the end zone from a yard out. Armando Mojica connected on the point after attempt.
With the score setting at 7-7, Berryville's defense held the Eagles on three plays forcing the home team to punt.
The Eagles were pinning the Bobcats inside the 20, but a muffed punt gave Huntsville the ball deep inside the Bobcat territory.
Berryville's defense held again, but the Eagles connected on a 32-yard field goal to give the home team a 10-7 lead. That lead would never vanish for Huntsville.
After Huntsville scored two second quarter touchdowns, the Eagles took a 24-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Berryville gave the ball away to start the second half, but the Bobcat defense held Huntsville to set up the only scoring drive for the Bobcats in the last 24 minutes of action.
Using the legs of Tristen Updegraff, the Bobcats were able to score with 8:34 left in the third period.
Updegraff scored from 4-yards out. The senior had a big 65-yard run to keep the drive alive.
Mojica made it a 24-14 game .
Berryville's defense was able to hand the ball back to the Bobcat offense.
Moving the football, Berryville coughed up the ball once again. This time the Eagles made Berryville pay.
It took one play and after a 71-yard run, the Eagles had put the final touches on the scoreboard and led 31-14 after three periods.
The Bobcats will enter Week 3 with their last non-conference game of the season. Berryville will travel to Yellville-Summit to face the Panthers at 7 p.m.
