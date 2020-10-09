Every year from the third week of August through middle October, I seldom see my house during the week.
Friday nights are made for football and Monday, Tuesday and Thursday are for volleyball.
I looked at my schedule and thought that we would never make it to the end without losing some games.
While our area football teams have lost some games, there have not been many volleyball games lost. In Harrison’s case, the varsity team has not lost any, but the freshmen team lost a week or so of games.
In volleyball at Harrison, if one team can’t play, there are plenty of other teams that can be filled into the gap to keep things rolling.
Several ninth-grade teams left Goblin Arena after suffering a loss at the hands of the Harrison eighth-grade team.
COVID has changed a lot of things. It is going to change a lot more things when basketball season rolls around.
The Arkansas Activities Association has set guidelines for athletes and one of those guidelines that athletes must sit 6-foot apart while in the bench area and they must be 12-foot from spectators.
Some of the gyms in this area will suffer greatly when it comes to attendance.
Fans also have to be 6-foot apart.
Gone are the days of people showing up at the gym and watching a game. Going to a game now is hard work.
Plans must be made in advance to attend a game. Tickets will have to be purchased from a website somewhere. There may be a service fee added to the ticket price. Ticket prices are much higher now.
Schools will struggle to pay for athletics. When there are only 100 people that are allowed to show up for a game. The $500 gate barely covers the cost of the officials that are there for the event.
There are so many other expenses that are involved with athletic programs. Gate receipts are not going to cover every thing this year.
While my kids were playing sports, I ordered more than my share of cookie dough. I wonder how many schools will now have to really depend on fundraisers to pay the basic cost of the program instead of using those raised funds for other things such as practice gear, shoes and other things.
I was hoping that the COVID thing would be going away at this point, but on Thursday, Arkansas reported its largest new case totals. I guess it will be around a while and I guess trying to be normal will look different.
Here it is in the middle of October and the golf season is over. Tennis finishes up this week. Volleyball has three more weeks and cross country has four more weeks.
Football has…well…that is another column for another week.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.