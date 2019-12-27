I honestly don’t mind being a tour guide.
It could be my second calling. I have been a lot of places and have done a lot of things, so it only seems fitting that I could move my career path in that direction at some point.
Our sports travel group took a little visit to St. Charles, Mo. a couple of weekends back. The main purpose I think was to view the holiday lights and see old town St. Charles, but there was competition on the mind.
I listed about 10 things to do in the St. Louis area. The less time we spent in the murder capitol of America, the better, so I had several things that were outside the city.
One of the things that I wanted to do, I didn’t think anyone else would want to do. I wanted to throw axes.
My daughter Hannah and her husband Mark Herrera had done this and were happy to tell us the fun of it.
When Brad Maberry said that he wanted to throw axes in our group text, I knew it was going to happen.
I set a time for our group so that we could get one of our tours done and throw the iron.
There were six of us that wanted to throw, four men and two women. Going into the event, I didn’t know that throwing axes cost about the same as a round of golf. But it is only money.
We teamed up to start the games, but we had some practice rounds first.
First, I will say that I have always had a healthy respect for my wife. I am a little scared of her, sorta like Bill Clinton is scared of Hillary. I don’t think Becky is capable of killing me, but I have respect for her.
After throwing axes, I have not done a thing to make her mad for the past two weeks. There is now a reason that I have been on my best behavior.
My sweet wife was throwing her axe harder than any of the men. When her throws hit the wall, the rest of our friends would look at me with huge eyes as the sound thundered through the place. She was determine to bury her axe deep into the wood or she was creating a new entry way into the building.
Where as Becky was the rough lumberjill, Deborah Witty was the dainty thrower. If there is such a thing as a prim and proper axe thrower, Deborah was it.
Brad, Joe Willis and Kenny DeYoung and myself had some pretty good skills with the iron. However, Kenny’s was not as good as his bowling skills were the next day as he rolled a pair of near 300 games in a tournament.
We played several games with the group divided into two teams. Becky, Kenny and myself were on one team and Brad, Joe and Deborah competed against us.
There is really no reason to bring up who won the matches, but the fun and exercise that we got from it was very rewarding.
After we arrived back at home, the axe throwing world championships were being televised on ESPN. The skills of those throwers were a little better than ours.
Our group travels about every eight or nine months. However, there is already talk about throwing axes again.
We will have to set another road trip and maybe this time, we can build it around the lumberjacks and lumberjills and our new found games.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
