There are several movie phrases that will always be remembered.
“Stella.”
“Frankly my darling…”
“She doesn’t even go here.”
“I must have had about 15 Dr. Peppers.”
“It’s funny because he’s fat.”
“You probably get this a lot. This isn’t the real Caesar’s Palace is it.”
“Next week’s no good for me. The Jonas Brothers are in town.”
“One time at band camp.”
“I’ve been shot by flying Mexican food.”
“I’m not a witch. I’m your wife.”
Then there is one of the more famous quotes from a baseball movie.
“Build it and they will come.”
That quote comes from the 1989 movie Field of Dreams. It starred Kevin Costner and it included the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson and other players from the 1919 Chicago Black Sox.
As would be expected, with the popularity of the movie thousands of communities jumped on the bandwagon and named their baseball complexes “Field of Dreams.”
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the movie is crazy. I can’t believe that it has been that long since the movie was released.
Despite not getting a lot of praise from critics, the movie still grossed $64.4M with a budget of only $15M. Those are also dollar figures from 30 years ago.
The movie was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa. In the middle of a corn field to be exact and the family lived in a great farm house on the middle of the farm.
It was announced earlier this month that the field in Iowa will be resurrected.
However, this time it will be for a real Major League Game.
On Aug. 13, 2020, the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will meet for a game.
There will be only 8,000 tickets sold for the event.
The setting for the game will be an amazing event. The outfield will be surround by corn fields. There will be bleachers that will be brought in to seat fans for the event.
Of course, the next question is where is Dyersville, Iowa?
The 4,000 people of Dyersville are located next door to Earlville. Still having problems finding it?
It is located northeast of Des Moines. It is roughly 30 miles west of Dubuque.
The tickets for this event are not on sell yet. There will be no sky boxes, but there will be a few luxury seats.
Tickets are expected to run about $500.00 when they go on sell. Of course, only about 50 individuals will get some tickets. I am sure brokers will get the rest of them.
No matter who gets the original tickets, I guess I will be at home watching the game on Fox.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
