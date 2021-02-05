As a small child I left the metropolitan area of Snowball.
I moved to a little town in Missouri called Pleasant Valley. To get to Pleasant Valley, you had to go through Kansas City. A person couldn’t tell when they left Kansas City and entered Pleasant Valley. It was one big area.
The geography of Kansas City is pretty simple. Once a driver left Pleasant Valley, they would enter Liberty.
Liberty was very important to me. It was home of the bakery where I got my first professional birthday cake (that I can remember. I remember my Aunt Troylene cooking me one that had three different colors.) This cake cake cost like $6 and was fancy.
Liberty was also home to another thing that left a last impression on me. William Jewell College was important to Kansas City at the time. William Jewell College was the Kansas City Chiefs practice facility.
My Dad, Dean Brasel, would take me to watch the Chiefs practice on the field. It left an impression on me. Most of them were good, but there was one bad impression.
I didn’t understand why professional athletes were smoking on the sidelines. I also heard some language that I didn’t know.
However, in real life there was Len Dawson practicing at the quarterback position. He was great and very much an athlete.
Every once in a while my parents would let me stay late and let me watch the late sports with the 10 p.m. news. There was Len Dawson giving the sports. Still to this day when I think about it, it reminds me of a Cheers episode where Sam Malone becomes a sports caster for a week.
One trip to Liberty when I was a small child left me a Kansas City Chiefs fan for life.
Fast forward two generations.
My wife Becky and I had a chance to take our only grandchild, at the time, to have breakfast with the Chiefs.
The Chiefs now practice somewhere north of Kansas City at another college. We had the opportunity to introduce Abram Henry to professional athletics. It was a great experience for him…and me.
We got to watch Patrick Mahomes taking his first snaps as a Chief. It was obvious that he was a special player.
Kansas City runs in my blood. I am a Royals fan. I am a Chiefs fan. I believe that Kansas City has the best BBQ.
When Sunday roles around, I will be on my sofa with my family watching our team attempt to win another Super Bowl.
I like Tom Brady, but it is Kansas City’s time to shine.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
