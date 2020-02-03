WESTERN GROVE — Aside from the top spot, the pecking order in the 1A-2 is still up for grabs for the higher seeds in senior boys basketball.
On Friday night, Western Grove hosted that team in the top spot.
Izard County Consolidated, the defending Class 1A State Champions, pulled away in the second half to defeat the Warriors of Western Grove, 76-48.
Senior girls action was a closer game, but the Lady Warriors were defeated by ICC, 48-40.
In the junior boys contest, ICC ran away with a 37-18 victory over the Junior Warriors.
Senior Boys
ICC increased their lead on the Warriors at every stop on their way to a 76-48 conference win against Western Grove.
Blake Reddell and Gage Freeman led the Warrior charge in the first period. After trailing, 4-0, Reddell sank a long shot from the left wing. Zack Bolin then took a long defensive rebound the distance and Freeman scored a three-point play after posting up in the paint and getting fouled.
At the 3:55 mark in the first, Freeman assisted to Reddell who was cutting to the basket for a layup to give the Warriors a 10-7 lead.
It proved to be the last time that Western Grove would hold the lead.
ICC responded with three straight buckets.
Carson Parker scored a pair of baskets driving to the basket while Freeman added another score in the post with a putback.
Western Grove trailed at the first break, 19-16.
ICC scored the first seven points of the second period to increase their lead and Western Grove was held to seven points in the frame.
Reddell tallied five of those points and Bolin added another transition basket.
The Warriors faced a 31-23 deficit to start the second half. Bolin scored seven of Western Grove’s 11 third-quarter points while Reddell and Parker added a basket each in the paint.
Reddell scored on a putback off a missed free throw for Western Grove’s first points of the fourth and Bolin landed the next eight points.
Bolin’s final 3-pointer was Western Grove’s only bucket during a 20-3 ICC run during a 4-minute span of the fourth quarter.
Garrett Dixon and Walker Robinson added the final two basket for the Warriors in the loss.
Bolin finished with 19 points for Western Grove. Reddell added 14 points, Parker six, Freeman five and Dixon and Robinson two apiece.
Senior Girls
Western Grove’s struggles in the first half made the difference in a 48-40 loss to the Lady Cougars.
The Lady Warriors trailed by a 22-11 score entering the third period.
Zalia Phillips drained a 3 from the right side for Western Grove for the first home-team points of the third.
Hailey Woods and Tru Cartwright then combined for the next eight points for the Lady Warriors as both teams scored 11 points in the third.
Brooklynn Baker tallied the first five points of the fourth for Western Grove before ICC went on an 8-2 run with Woods scoring the lone field goal with a putback.
Western Grove then turned to the long bomb and found late success as Jordyn Jackson drained a shot from the top of the key. Phillips added another 3 on the next possession and Skylar Shatswell followed suit with a triple from the right wing.
The Lady Warriors outscored ICC by an 11-5 difference in the final minute of action with Jackson scoring on an inbound pass in the final seconds.
Woods led the Lady Warriors with 14 points. Jackson added seven, Phillips six, Baker and Cartwright five each and Shatswell three.
Junior Boys
Western Grove was held to single digits in each quarter during a 37-18 loss to ICC.
The Junior Warriors faced a 6-2 deficit at the first break and the difference grew to an 18-7 score at halftime.
Western Grove scored two points in the third and nine in the final six minutes while ICC added another 19 points in the second half.
Gavin Freeman scored 10 points in the loss for Western Grove. Kooper Baker added four and Klane Sisco and Walker Collins scored two apiece.
