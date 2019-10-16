The 2019 Harrison Ozarks Disc Golf Duos Classic driven by Innova will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 and is the first of its kind for this area.
The disc golf course on the south campus of North Arkansas College and the new Winkler course next to Elevate Sports will be the sites for Harrison’s upcoming dual-venue disc golf doubles tournament.
Harrison Parks and Recreation sports coordinator Austin Smith has seen the growth of the sport in the Heart of the Ozarks and is bringing disc golfers together for a doubles tournament to utilize the two beautiful courses in Harrison.
“It’s exciting to see the growth of the sport in our area and all over the country,” Smith commented on the inspiration behind the tournament. “It’s been a goal of mine to incorporate the two courses in Harrison and have a tournament that will promote the sport and help it continue to grow.
“There has been a considerable amount of interest in this tournament,” Smith added. “Players from Huntsville, Fayetteville and Russellville have already expressed a desire to attend and play the two courses in a tournament format.”
The event is sponsored by Harrison Parks and Recreation along with Woods Disc Golf.
Danny Wood, owner/operator of Woods Disc Golf, will be contributing prizes which consist of disc bags, discs and accessories to go along with the cash prizes.
“I am very happy that this tournament is being organized,” Wood commented. “I also look forward to other projects and events that the city gets involved with for the disc golf community.”
The doubles tournament will feature an opening round on the 18-hole Winkler course in the morning and will conclude with 20 holes at North Arkansas College that afternoon. Both courses will have a closest to the pin challenge and a longest drive competition with prizes for each.
The entry for for each participant is $25 or $50 per team.
Players who register for the tournament prior to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 will receive a player pack which consists of an Innova Champion Destroyer disc along with an Innova t-shirt. Anyone who does not have a teammate will be placed with another player as available.
The tournament date of Oct. 26 will commence with registration and sign-ins at 8 a.m. next to Elevate Sports at the Winkler course. The players meeting will begin promptly at 8:50 a.m. and tee boxes will be assigned for the opening round.
Chad Watkins, owner/operator of Elevate Sports, will be on hand to help promote the sport and will also be playing in the tournament.
“I’m excited for the first tournament of the fall season,” Watkins exclaimed. “The course will be in good shape by the day of the event with wider fairways, groomed greens and more space available in the woods. This will be the first two-venue Harrison competition and I feel it will be an amazing event.”
There will also be opportunities for players to expand their disc collection and supplies at the event.
“The new Woods Pro Shop will be up and running at Elevate Sports,” Watkins added. “Putting a fine point on this event.”
The opening round results at the Winkler course will determine team placement into one of three flights that will take place during the afternoon round at the North Arkansas College course.
Each of the three flights will have cash prizes for the top-three finishing teams. Along with the cash prizes, local native Keaton Brown has contributed hand-crafted wooden coasters that have the tournament logo inscribed as well as a first-, second- or third-place insignia.
A raffle will also take place with tickets selling for one dollar apiece that goes toward the drawing for a Westside Weekend Disc Golf Basket. Anyone who attends the event and brings a receipt of $10 or more from any Harrison restaurant will receive a free raffle ticket.
The final round will take place on the south campus of the college and is tentatively set for 1 p.m. The 20-hole tournament layout will be used to enhance and encourage the maximum amount of competition.
Upon completion of the final round, the raffle drawing will take place and the tournament awards will given.
“I’m hoping to see a great turnout,” Smith concluded. “The purpose has been to promote the sport in Harrison along with establishing an interest for people to return to play the courses in our town and create opportunities to host more disc golf events in the future.”
For more information regarding the tournament, e-mail Austin Smith at asmith@cityofharrison.com or call him at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center, (870) 741-2346.
