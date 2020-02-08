Following Alex Quatman’s junior season of football, the athlete did everything that he needed to do to help his Harrison High School football team.
He trimmed down from 305 to 275 to be more mobile on the offensive line. He worked hard to help the team in reaching the goals of the squad. Then before the season started, Quatman went down with an injury that kept him sidelined the entire regular season except for Senior Night.
The offensive lineman saw very limited action, however, he was on the field with his football brethren.
“It is justice that he will get another opportunity to play and pursue his degree,” said Goblin coach Joel Wells. “I am extremely happy for Alex. He was injured in the summer and missed most of his senior season. He was in great shape and had sacrificed a lot to get ready.”
His training and dedication led to a scholarship at Lyon College in Batesville. The senior allowed football to be another tool in his educational process.
“What I like about football is the lessons that you learn while in it that you can use later in your life,” he said. “I also like that it helps build leadership and the ability to work as a team.”
Working as a team on the field also showed Quatman another life lesson.
“It has taught me to trust the people around you,” he said. “It also taught me to work with one another.”
As Quatman heads to Lyon, he thought about why he likes the school.
“One thing I like about the college is the size,” he said. “It is a smaller school, so you get the ability to know your professors easier and have more one-on-one with them.”
While attending the school, he will major in pre-physical therapy. He will minor in physical education. When he grows up, he plans “to attend grad school to become a physical therapist or an athletic trainer.”
There will be more than classroom work for Quatman once arriving at school. He will be playing an offensive guard or tackle position for the Scots. He was mainly an offensive tackle for the Goblins.
“I will need to work on getting faster, stronger and my technique,” he said about areas that will need improvement before getting on the college gridiron. “I will also need to work on knowing plays and protection for different defenses.”
Quatman has many good memories from high school, but one football memory from his junior high school football days stands out.
“My favorite memory when playing football was in ninth-grade when playing against Fort Smith Chaffin,” he said. “The energy and excitement after beating them was great. We lost to them the year before, so it was amazing to beat them.”
With the next chapter in Quatman’s life, the soon to be graduate will miss his high school.
“I will miss the pep rallies and the excitement for game days on Fridays,” he said.
Quatman will be leaving home in July to move to Batesville to get ready for and start fall camp. He will be leaving his mother Kathy Quatman and brother Marcus to continue his education.
He did take a moment to thank his mother for the sacrifices that she has made for him.
“I would like to thank my mom for always being there and supporting me through everything that I’ve overcome through the years,” he started. “I would also like to thank coaches as well for supporting me all the way and helping me get to the next level.”
Quatman does have words of advice to other athletes and students.
“One thing is to never give up on your dream,” he said. “Always fight and work as hard as you can to reach your goals. Even when you fail and fall to the bottom, you just have to get back up and work even harder.”
