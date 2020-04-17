RICHLAND — The Richland Valley is waterfall central for enthusiast in the Natural State.
When driving county road 1205, there are several trees that are marked with upside down equal sign in blue. That signifies that there is a waterfall in that area.
One waterfall that is very near Six Fingers and Fuzzy Butt on 1205 is Intersection Falls. The waterfall gets its name because it is at the intersection of 1205 (sometimes called Falling Water Road) and Richland Valley Road.
The waterfall is easy to see from the top, but rather hard to get to from below. However, both views are worth the effort.
Finding the location of the waterfall is really easy. When the two roads meet, turn north or right if coming from the Richland Valley Road. After turning, you need to park on the side of the road because the top of the waterfall is there.
There is a small path on the right side of the road that takes visitors to the top of the waterfall. Over the years, the water has eroded a V-shape to follow into the falls.
The view is nice, but it is a bit dangerous. There are no rails and there is really not much to hang on to for the view.
After getting a view from the top, the next thing to do is to get back in the car and drive north for about a third of a mile. The place to stop will be the first camping area on the west side of the road. This will also be the home of Six Fingers Waterfall.
Six-Fingers gets its name from the six areas where the Richland Creek crosses the rock formation there.
From the parking area by Six Fingers, take the path that goes to the left to get to Intersection Falls.
The waterfall is about a third of a mile down along the creek bank.
This path starts nicely and offers nice views of Richland Creek along the way. On the other side of the creek, there are occasional runoffs that form mini-waterfalls. The sound of the water hitting the rocks and creek takes visitors into a relaxed state.
About a tenth of a mile into the hike, the path stays visible, however, bush whacking becomes a real thing. It is good to have a set of walking sticks or a walking stick with you on this hike.
If you are the lead hiker remember to be kind to the one’s behind as thorns coming off of a walking stick hurt just a little more than running into them while they are stationary.
After completing the next tenth of a mile, the trail disappears completely.
There are no worries about getting lost. There is a bluff to your left and the creek to the right. The direction will be straight ahead.
When getting close to the waterfall, hikers will emerge from the trees and come out on a small group of bluffs above the creek. Continue on those rocks until the waterfall comes into view.
The fall is 32-foot. It cascades down the hillside into the creek.
There are rocks to sit for rest. The view from here is of a bend in the creek that allows visitors to see the water coming. There are also some underwater rocks that create some extra rapids along the creek.
Getting to the waterfall is very easy. Travel south on Highway 65. South of Silver Hill turn on the Snowball exit or Highway 74.
Drive to Snowball and turn left on Highway 377. Follow 377 to Witts Spring and turn right on Highway 16. Travel 1.8 miles to Richland Creek Road which will be on the right side of the highway.
Stay on Richland Creek Road for nearly 4.5 miles. When the road meets 1205 or Falling Water Road, hikers have arrived at their destination.
