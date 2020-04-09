Every time that a new phrase comes out of the mouths of the unimaginative, a wave of followers can be guaranteed to mimic the expression.
I still hear people saying “I know right.” Now people are using a shortened version and just saying “right” with a silent question mark at the end.
No wonder our government doesn’t tell the people the truth, they wouldn’t be able to understand the slang feedback anyways.
The first time I heard somebody say “it is what it is” was when Terrell Owens used the phrase back when he played for the Cowboys and was getting all kinds of media attention for his ridiculous and cocky antics.
My mind went right to the chorus of the song “The Way it is” by Bruce Hornsby and the Range, even though it was released when I was 6 years old.
The point of the song was to say that “some things will never change” when we expect things to change on their own.
Tupac Shakur took pieces from that song when he wrote “Changes.”
Tupac then flipped the narrative saying that “We gotta start makin’ changes. That’s just the way it is. Things will never be the same.”
So if it is what it is then what in the world is it?
It has become apparent that the world’s scientists barely know what it is and much less about how it is. The government is clueless and that gets proved more and more everyday as they rely on the scientists and their own selfish desires.
Without spouting my political beliefs, I feel like the emoji where the guy is slapping himself on the forehead.
Hornsby said that “some things will never change” and Tupac said that “things will never be the same.”
In a strange way, they are both right.
It doesn’t have to be. So learn how to form complete sentences, speak your mind somewhere other than a useless chatroom on Facebook and never forget that the government works for us in this great United States of America.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
