I am a Kansas City Chiefs fan.
I love the Chiefs. I love the experience of a Chiefs football game.
Our Pioneer Trailblazer group (a little sports club that travels to a lot of sporting events) made a venture to a Chiefs game. It was unbelievably exciting. Thousands upon thousands of people were there celebrating the Chiefs and tailgating.
These people were very friendly. They offered you any of their food that they had and these people had spreads. Parked next to us was a group that had a four-foot wide wok and was making fajitas. The smell was amazing.
Kansas City won the Super Bowl three months back against some challenges.
The Chiefs played a brutal schedule. It was ranked as the fifth toughest in the NFL last season.
Kansas City faced San Francisco in the Super Bowl and the Niners had the 11th toughest schedule.
There are 32 teams in the NFL and missing in the top 30 was none other than the New England Patriots.
They were 31st last season.
Now that the Golden Boy (Tom Brady) has been traded, the Patriots strength of schedule for 2020 has skyrocketed…sorta.
The Patriots have the ninth toughest schedule of the NFL for the 2020 season.
My beloved Chiefs dropped to the 18th toughest schedule for the upcoming season.
That is quiet a fall. Entering the season (if there is a season), the Chiefs are favored in 14 of their 16 games this year.
As a fan, I hope that the pundits are correct. I can live with a 14-2 regular season.
Other teams of note, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who picked up Brady, are favored to win 14 games. Yes, you read that right, 14 games.
Dallas, who has the 15th toughest schedule this season, is expected to win 10 games. That would be good news for some and would keep my son-in-law Dusty from being on suicide watch again this season.
The Cowboys play in the worst division of the NFL. They should be able to waltz into the playoffs and get a high seed because of their division.
Atlanta has the toughest predicted schedule into the upcoming season. That is OK by me. I have hated the ATL since the owner made his comments about Arkansas after the Razorbacks stole Bobby Petrino from them.
The Raiders have the second toughest schedule after having the toughest last year.
I love my Chiefs. I can’t wait to watch them this season. Again, if there is a season.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
