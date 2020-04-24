There have actually been some things happening in sports recently, though very little equated to blood, sweat and tears. Maybe a few tears.
Arkansas basketball managed to sign a recruiting class that got national recognition. Eric Musselman was able to get all the top players from the state. That’s something that his predecessor could only make excuses about.
Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots, proved why he’s the best coach in the league. A meme described it perfectly. He’s sitting in his cozy coach’s box drinking some sort of orange juice concoction with a caption reading “I just traded a retired player for a fourth-round draft pick.”
That’s a true story. Rob Gronkowski is going to Tampa Bay to help Tom Brady find a reason to retire.
Thursday was the anniversary of the NBA incorporating the shot clock back in 1954. Sixty six years later, the high school conferences still haven’t jumped on board.
The NFL Draft kicked off from the basement of Roger Goodell on Thursday and we may see some Razorbacks get their name called on Saturday. That is, if the commissioner is still awake by then in his million-dollar man cave.
The SEC will dominate the draft again just like it always does, and Alabama will simply pick from its second- and third-string roster of five-star athletes to replace them.
The documentary of the Bulls’ sixth NBA title is underway and I’m waiting for the story about Jordan scoring 38 points during the finals against the Utah Jazz while suffering from the flu. If that happened today, they would shut down the league and quarantine everyone in the gym. My how quickly times have changed.
Speaking of quarantine, a Russian man ran 62 miles in his bedroom the other day in an effort to train for an ultramarathon. Apparently he ran laps around his bed for 10 hours and 19 minutes. I’m sure the neighbors downstairs were thrilled.
The New York Mets are for sale. A-Rod and J-Lo are reportedly trying to buy the mediocre franchise. Is she changing her name to J-Rod when they get married?
Tokyo is estimating that $6 billion is what it will cost to postpone the Olympics until next year. They should just ship the invoice across the East China Sea and make the communists foot the bill.
Earth Day was Wednesday and this round planet probably felt appreciated for the first time in a long time. Pollution is diminishing exponentially and we can actually see the sky without having to look past all the contrails from the millions of airplanes.
Sports will be back in full swing before we know it and I’m still crossing my fingers that summer baseball will take place.
On a lighter note, I’ve only seen one video in the last month of LeBron James telling me how I should live my life. So I’m grateful for that, but he should just stay in his basement.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.