Technology nowadays is really blowing my mind.
I remember when I told my kids awhile back that I was somewhere around eighth grade when the internet came out. They looked like they had seen a ghost.
When a baseball game on television showed the strike zone along with a trailing line showing the path of the ball and the speed that it went, I thought it was one of the coolest things ever. The kids thought it had always been like that.
The yellow line on a football field showing the distance for a first down was a great invention. It’s amazing that the players can step on the imaginary line and it doesn’t cut their feet off. Originally, it would be off by several inches and kinda crooked. But now, it’s extremely precise even though the announcers continue to say that it is not a reliable measurement and the chains must come out.
Things like this make me wonder why we still have excuses to complain about the officiating. How long until the entire field is covered in laser beams that analyze every action to get things right? Hopefully never, it would probably be one yellow flag after another.
I’ve recently become a disc golf nutcase and the videos of those events do the same thing. Trailing lines of the disc along with speed and other variables are portrayed on the screen leaving nothing to be doubted.
It would be a good idea in my opinion if hockey would do that. I’ve tried to watch the sport on TV and I can’t keep up with the puck. I don’t know what’s going on until they show the replay with an announcer holding my hand while talking me through what just happened.
Technology has probably created other things that I’m not aware of that would leave me in awe.
I remember the video game commercials where they had Tiger Woods covered in sensors so they could portray his golf swing perfectly.
Now they can just point a camera at a baseball player’s swing to figure out the bat speed and how much energy he exerted to swing it.
If that technology would’ve been around back in 2001 when Randy Johnson hit the bird midway through his pitch, social media would’ve blown up about how many feathers exploded upon impact and when the bird’s heart stopped.
If it can do all those things, then I need an app that can tell how many skittles or pennies are in the jar so I can it win it during our next family holiday.
It’s still confusing on a few things though. There is an app that that can measure my pants size just by standing in front of my phone for a few seconds. I think I’d rather try them on before purchasing though.
I now have a wallet that is supposedly able to protect my credit cards from being scanned while its in my pocket. I thought I had to use them before they could be infringed upon.
Perhaps technology is getting a little too crazy. If all these things are happening, why can’t Scotty beam me up by now?
Whether it’s getting out of hand or not isn’t up to me. I prefer the days of going outside and playing with rocks and sticks, then coming home all bruised up and bleeding. Kids don’t seem to do that anymore and sadly, they may never again.
Oh well, on a lighter note, maybe someday I’ll get to drive that car that can park itself while I’m busy eating a sandwich. I’ll probably get nervous and grab the wheel midway and create some sort of havoc that sends the car crashing into something while dropping my food in my lap.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.