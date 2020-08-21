Tuesday night was a big night for athletics in Harrison.
For the first time since March, Goblin Nation had its first team compete in an athletic event. It was only a scrimmage, but it was sports again.
Traveling to Rogers, there were a lot of changes on the playing field in personnel and procedures.
The Harrison coaching staff looked like a bunch of bandits on the sidelines. They were sporting their face masks and they did a great job of keeping their mouth and nose covered.
However, there were several times that the masks were grabbed and pulled away to get a play transferred or to scold a player for missing a play.
I didn’t think about it, but coaches call plays from the sidelines and they try to hide their mouths when making the calls. I guess now with the masks that will no longer by a problem.
It is funny to watch the plays getting transferred to the field. Greg Cross has his arms flinging everywhere to make sure the players on the field know which play to run.
The coaches have another assignment on the sidelines this season and they were vocal about it.
Football players on the sideline have a tendency to crowd the out of bounds line. Coaches always tell the team to get back. Now, the new chant coming from the coaches is “spread out.”
No that is not a play, but a reminder for the team to move away from each other to add another layer of protection from the Rona virus.
One of the biggest items to be noted from the game was a new table that made the sidelines.
One of the new rules is that there is no sharing of water bottles. That becomes a big deal. Harrison has a water bottle for each athlete. Their name and number is placed on that bottle.
After Mandy Kisinger, the athletic trainer, organizes the bottles to begin the game, it is the players’ responsibility to keep up with them and to refill them using the touchless system that the school has.
Instead of everything being organized and in its place on the sidelines, there were piles of masks and water bottles that were grouped together.
At times it was a maze to navigate the sidelines.
Another change in the game was in the stands.
Rogers High School had put red tape on areas where fans were to avoid in the bleachers. Harrison didn’t have a lot of fans at the contest, but for the most part they were not overly crowded.
The seats on the 50 yard line were crowded, but I am guessing that everyone was following the rules.
The mask situation was a little different. Some of the fans were selecting to not wear a mask. This is a little bit of an issue for me.
I hate wearing a mask. I hate it with a passion, but I do it out of respect for others and hopes that it will keep my family safe.
My wife Becky has had cancer six times. Let that sink in. Six times she has had to battle this disease.
To top that off, she had a brain aneurysm and had two “procedures” (as the doctors call the six hour time slots that were assigned to her) to take care of the problem. She was the 75th person in the United States to have a special treatment done.
Her immune system has to be weak. I am not a medical professional, but it has to be.
I have a grandson that spent nearly three weeks in Arkansas Children’s Hospital a year ago. He had staph infection that was attacking his blood system and bones.
Poor Atticus Hatcher went through a lot. His immune system is still not where a 19-month old boys should be.
Because of these two people, I wear a mask in public.
This COVID-19 thing is difficult for everyone. I just pray that we all do our part so that the season can continue for all of our athletes and students.
The season can be challenged at every angle. This week the Clarksville High School football team was placed on quarantine after players tested positive for the virus. That hits close to home since the Panthers will be Harrison’s opponent on Oct. 30.
There are still many questions about the upcoming football season. This is a pioneer year.
What if some teams can’t complete the conference season? Are they to be penalized for missing a couple of games? Do the teams with the best winning percentages go to the playoffs? Will the playoffs start later to allow infected teams to make up the missed games?
We all need to do our part to make sure the season goes as close to normal as possible. I can’t wait to see fans from a distance.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
