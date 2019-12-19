JASPER — It was the last time that Jasper and Alpena played a conference contest at the Pirates Cove — at least for now.
Next season, Alpena moves to Class 2A and Jasper remains in Class 1A for the next two-year cycle of the Arkansas Activities Association.
Tuesday night's games were a little one-sided in the senior contests. The Jasper boys put Alpena away, 74-51, while the Alpena senior girls defeated Jasper, 68-28.
In the closest contest of the night, the Alpena junior boys defeated Jasper, 39-34.
Senior Boys
Alpena had two leads in the game with Jasper, but unfortunately for the Leopards neither were at the end of the contest as Jasper ran to a 74-51 win.
The Leopards led 25-24 after Nicholas Stone hit a 3-pointer.
That sparked a 15-3 Jasper run that started in the second quarter and finished in the third.
Logan Reynolds gathered an offensive rebound for Jasper and hit a short jumper with 33 seconds left. After an Alpena miss, the Pirates held for the last shot of the first half.
Nick Larimer drove into the lane and kicked the ball to the right corner when senior Caleb Carter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Pirates into the locker room leading 29-25.
Alpena's Peyton Johnson started the second half with a free throw, but Carter had back-to-back buckets.
Kolbe Hicks scored for Alpena, before Jasper scored the last six points of the streak.
Reynolds sandwiched two baskets around two Mason Kellogg free throws.
Jasper led at that point, 39-28.
Stone hit another trey to make it a single-digit contest at 39-31. Stone got loose again with 2:41 left in the third period to make it a 40-34 game.
Kellogg answered with a trey and Larimer hit a basket with 1:57 left in the third period.
Alpena didn't cut the Pirate lead to single digits the rest of the contest.
Jasper headed into the fourth period leading, 54-42.
The Pirate offense generated two dunks in the game as Reynolds and Carter each had a flush.
In the first period, Jasper jumped out to an 8-2 lead and increased its lead to 14-5 for its largest lead of the first half.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Carter with 27 points. Kellogg and Reynolds added 17 each, Sam Parker seven and Larimer six.
Stone led the Leopards with 25 points. Johnson added 16, Kent Bruce ad Trevor Woodworth four each and Hicks and Zane Crawford two apiece.
Senior Girls
Alpena had an easy trip to the Pirates' Cove in a 68-28 win.
Jasper's senior and leading scorer Emma Lewis injured her knee in the finals of the Western Grove Tournament on Saturday night.
The Lady Leopards used an 18-0 run in the first period to take control of the game early.
Alex Hill started the big run with two-straight baskets. The second one came after a steal.
Amelya Cook drained a trey before Desiree Dietrich scored.
Alpena's Katherine Rodas hit a free throw before Dietrich had a steal and finished it with a layup.
After two free throws by Cook, Rodas hit back-to-back buckets to make it a 20-2 contest.
Brooklyn Flud ended the Alpena run with a basket and then later the junior hit a basket to end the first period scoring at 26-6.
Alpena scored a 17-9 second period to increase its advantage over the Lady Pirates, 43-15.
The Lady Leopards increased its advantage to 60-21 after three periods.
In the fourth period, Jasper sophomore Chloe Hatfield hit a short jumper to round out the home team's scoring.
Leading Alpena in scoring was Cook with 20 points. Rodas added 19, Dietrich 15, Hill eight, Anniston Armer four and Bella Phillips two.
Jasper was led by Kaylee Reynolds with 11 points. Flud added 10, Aubry Henderson four, Hatfield two and Halle Emerson one.
Junior Boys
The Alpena junior boys held Jasper to 11 points in the second half to pick up a conference win, 39-34.
Jasper led 9-7 after the first period. The Junior Pirates increased that lead to 23-18 at intermission.
Alpena then grabbed the lead in the third period. The Junior Leopards led, 28-26, heading into the fourth period.
Leading Alpena in scoring was Landon Savage with 16 points. Hayden Allen added 10, Ethan Hilton seven and Cody Block six.
Hutson Davidson led Jasper with 12 points. Forest Seibert added 10, Jarrett Willis five, Mason Morgan four and Brennan Davis three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.