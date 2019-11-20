JASPER — It was a busy night of junior high basketball on Tuesday at the Pirate Cove.
The Junior Pirates of Jasper won their contest over Alpena by a 34-28 score.
It was Alpena with the win in junior girls action when the Junior Lady Leopards pulled off a 36-13 victory.
The seventh-grade boys ballgame finished with Jasper claiming a 32-19 win.
Junior Boys
After trailing at halftime, Jasper rallied back to take a 34-28 win.
Scoring was scarce in the first period as Jasper owned a 6-3 lead at the first break.
Alpena outscored Jasper by a 12-6 difference in the second to take a 15-12 lead at intermission.
Jasper scored 11 points in both quarters of the second half and held the Junior Leopards to 13 total points which was enough to finish with a 34-28 win.
Mason Morgan scored 11 points to lead Jasper. Hudson Lewis added eight points, Forrest Siebert seven, Hutson Davidson six and Jarrett Willis two.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Pirates were held to single digits in every period as Alpena came away with a 36-13 road win.
Alpena controlled a 9-1 lead at the first break and increased the difference to a 23-3 mark at halftime.
The lead grew to a 31-6 score after three periods and Alpena went on to win, 36-13.
Emma Mitchell scored five points for Jasper. Caycie Hatfield added four and Skylea Lager and Grace Edgemon two apiece.
Seventh-grade girls
Jasper took an early lead and continued to build on it in a 37-19 win over Alpena in the seventh-grade girls game.
The score was 20-7 at halftime in favor of Jasper.
Jasper added 17 points in the second half and limited Alpena to 12 points to give the home team a 37-19 win.
Spencer Traywick scored 10 points in the Jasper win. Sawyer Willis seven, Jackson Kilgore six, Nate Watts three and Joseph Lindsey, Dylan Schmidt, Caden Hatfield and Ryan Haight two each.
Keaton Toliver led Alpena with 10 points. Brendon Adams scored four points, Slade Harp three and Palmer Stubbs two.
