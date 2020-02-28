ALPENA — It turned into an exciting basketball game on Thursday night in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament being held in Alpena.
Jasper and The Future School of Fort Smith ended the first rounds contest with an interesting game.
The Pirates escaped with a 79-76 win over Future School.
Caleb Carter hit a bucket with 7:48 left in the game to give the Pirates a 21-point lead at 56-35.
Future School scored the next seven points before Nic Larimer completed a three-point play to stop the Rocket streak.
After a trey from the Rockets, Carter scored again to make it a 16-point lead.
Points for both teams slowed down. Over the last 3 minutes, the Rockets managed four points and Jasper hit two as Sam Parker nailed two free throws with 2:37 left.
Future School hit a trey that was answered by a Logan Reynolds score in the paint.
After a missed free throw by the Pirates, Future School drained another trey to pull the Rockets within 10 points with 1:22 left.
Over the next 38 seconds, the Rockets hit four more treys and were fouled on a fifth attempt. They nailed all three free throws.
After each trey, the Rockets fouled a Pirate. Jasper got four free throws from Cole Villines in three trips to the free throw line and three free throws from Carter in two trips to the line.
The Rockets pulled within 72-69 with 40.6 seconds left.
Villines then hit four free throws in a row over a 11 seconds stretch as the Pirates led 76-69.
Future School hit one more trey, but Villines hit another free throw and Reynolds drained two with 8.5 seconds left.
The Rockets hit a layup with 3 seconds left to set the final score, but the team could not stop the clock again.
Jasper had a battle on its hands early.
With the score tied at 10-10, the Pirates turned to Carter for a trey from the right corner to give the team a lead.
Following a Rocket bucket Larimer hit another trey for Jasper.
That was answered by a Rocket trey, but Parker took a feed from Reynolds for another long shot. Carter ended the first period’s scoring and gave Jasper a 20-15 lead.
Parker started the second frame with a score. Later Carter hit a basket, but Future School scored the next nine points to take a 27-24 lead.
Reynolds stopped the run and then Larimer hit Carter for the first two treys in a row.
Jasper led 32-27 at intermission.
In the third period, the combination of Carter and Villines scored an 11-point run.
Carter hit the first six points in the run and Villines hit a trey and then scored a layup after taking a pass from Larimer.
Jasper led 54-35 after three periods.
Carter led Jasper in scoring with 32 points. Reynolds added 15, Villines 14 and Parker and Larimer nine each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.