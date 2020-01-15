JASPER — In the fourth meeting between Jasper and Lead Hill senior boys, basketball fans expected a contest.
In the game played at the Pirates Cove, Jasper defeated Lead Hill, 36-34. That evens the season series at two games each.
Jasper had to make a second-half comeback to seal the win. Trailing, 30-29, entering the fourth period, Jasper turned to senior Logan Reynolds. He responded with all seven of Jasper’s points in the frame to give the home team the victory.
Jasper led 9-5 after the first period. Reynolds had five points and Mason Kellogg added four to account for the points.
Jasper only recorded four points in the second frame while Lead Hill was bombing away from the outside. Cody Paul hit three 3-pointers to go with baskets from T.J. Catron and Will Mancinelli to put the Tigers ahead, 18-13.
Lead Hill continued to bomb away from the outside in the third period. Mancinelli had three treys and Paul hit his fourth of the contest to account for all 12 Lead Hill points.
Nic Larimer scored nine points for Jasper in the third period and Layton Smith and Kellogg added a 3-pointer each to help Jasper cut the Lead Hill lead to a point entering the fourth period.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Reynolds with 13 points. Larimer added nine, Kellogg seven, Smith five and Sam Parker two.
Paul led Lead Hill with 14 points. Mancinelli added 11, Catron six and Gavin Dickey three.
