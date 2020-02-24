KINGSTON — It was not a free throw shooting clinic in Kingston on Friday night in the finals of the 1A-1 Senior Boys District Tournament.
Jasper and New School combined to hit 24-of-57 free throws in the ball game. Ironically, the contest ended with the score being a free throw difference as New School defeated Jasper, 58-57.
The Pirates came into the conference tournament as the No. 3 team. They earned their way to the finals with a last season shot over Kingston.
Jasper will now play Future School of Fort Smith in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament that will be held in Alpena. The Pirates play on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.
The Pirates made a gallant comeback attempt to make the game exciting.
New School took a 54-42 lead with 2:47 left in the game.
Cole Villines drained a 3-pointer for the Pirates.
After New School missed the front end of a one-and-one, Sam Parker drained a trey for Jasper to pull the Pirates within, 54-48.
The Cougars missed two front ends of one-and-ones over the next 11 seconds. Jasper got the basketball into the hands of Caleb Carter and he launched a trey.
Carter was fouled on the shot to get three free throws. He nailed all three of the shots to pull the Pirates within, 54-51, with 1:10 left.
Jasper fouled 5 seconds later and this time the Cougars hit one of their two free throws.
The Pirates then got the ball into the hands of Villines. He nailed another trey with 56.3 seconds to put Jasper at a one-point deficit.
Fouling three seconds after the Villines 3-pointer, Jasper put the Cougars back on the free throw line. New School missed both free throws and Jasper corralled the rebound.
After a New School foul, Jasper had the basketball, but turned it over. The Cougars drove the length of the court and hit a layup to got ahead by three with 23.5 seconds left in the game.
Jasper didn't score and had to foul New School one more time. This time the Cougars hit one free throw to move ahead by four points.
Carter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set the final score.
New School led 11-4 after the first period, but the Pirates started to warm up in the second.
Carter started the scoring after collecting an offensive rebound.
Logan Reynolds added a free throw then Reynolds hit Parker for a layup.
Mason Kellogg then connected on two free throws after a technical foul was assessed to New School.
The Cougars hit a charity toss, but Carter hit a basket and Reynolds nailed two free throws to tie the game at 15 with 3:57 left in the first half.
Carter hit a trey at the 3:12 mark to give the Pirates an 18-16 lead.
New School ended the last 3 minutes of the second quarter with a 15-3 run with Villines hitting a trey for Jasper in the run.
The Cougars led 31-21 at halftime.
Jasper started the second half quickly. Reynolds hit a bucket that was followed by a Parker trey.
New School scored their first points of the half, but the Pirates came back with four more points as Nick Larimer and Carter each hit one of those shots.
Kellogg and Carter accounted for the last six points for the Pirates. Jasper cut the Cougar lead in half in the third period.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Carter with 24 points. Villines and Reynolds added nine points each, Parker eight, Kellogg five and Larimer two.
