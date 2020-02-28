ALPENA — A few points in this quarter and few points in that quarter begin to add up after a while.
Thursday night in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament, that is what happened to Jasper in the opening game of the day.
Jasper was eliminated by County Line, 53-36.
The Lady Pirates came into the contest as the No. 3 team from the 1A-1. County Line finished as the No. 2 team from the 1A-4.
Jasper was outscored by five points in the first period and by three in the second frame as the team fell behind 24-16.
Brooklyn Flud began the game with two free throws for Jasper.
Kaylee Reynolds had back-to-back buckets to keep the Lady Pirates close.
Brielle Brasel and Halle Emerson each scored a two-pointer, but the Lady Indians hit the last bucket of the quarter to pull ahead, 15-10.
County Line scored the next three points to begin the second period, but Jasper countered with a trey from Flud.
Flud ended the period by scoring five of the six Jasper points as Emerson hit the lone free throw for Jasper in the period. The Lady Pirates were 1-of-5 in the quarter from the line.
Offenses began to click in the third period. Jasper nearly doubled its output of the first half in the third period alone.
Flud found the range from the outside. Reynolds had opened the period with two buckets inside the paint. Flud then drained her first trey and Reynolds hit another free throw for Jasper.
Flud hit her second long shot.
County Line moved ahead 40-30 into the last period.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Flud with 15 points. Reynolds added nine, Emerson seven and Brasel five.
