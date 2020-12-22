JASPER — Free throws win basketball games.
Most coaches will take a team shooting 82 percent from the free throw line. That is what happened on Monday as the Jasper Lady Pirates left Shirley in the dust in a 55-29 win.
The Jasper Pirates got its offense rolling in the second half to post a 65-53 win over Shirley.
Senior Girls
The Lady Pirates of Jasper were 14-of-17 from the free throw line which included 8-of-8 in the third period of the contest on the way to posting a 55-29 win over Shirley.
Halle Emerson had the hot hand in the opening period for the Lady Pirates. Jasper moved out to a 17-9 lead as Emerson had eight points in the period. Jasper did miss two free throws in the opening quarter.
Kaylee Reynolds, Aubrey Henderson and Emerson each had four points and Brielle Brasel threw in a basket for Jasper as they doubled up the Lady Blue Devils, 31-15, heading into halftime.
Henderson drained six free throws in the third period and then added a 3-pointer in the fourth. Brooklyn Flud also found the bottom of the net from long range as Jasper cruised for the victory.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Emerson with 18 points. Henderson added 15, Flud 12, Reynolds eight and Brasel two.
Senior Boys
If Jasper fans left at halftime of the game on Monday night, they missed the offense.
The Pirates scored 42 points in the second half to break open their game with Shirley and win, 65-53.
Jasper was clinging to a 23-22 halftime lead when Huston Davidson broke free in the scoring department. The sophomore had 11 points in the third period which included a 3-pointer.
Davidson’s barrage of points put Jasper ahead, 43-33, with 8 minutes left.
The combination of Calvin Smith and Davidson put 14 points on the board in the final period as Smith had three buckets to account for six points. Jasper was able to hold Shirley at bay.
Davidson finished the game with 30 points. Smith chipped in 14, Sam Parker 13, Forrest Siebert four and Mason Morgan and Warren Clark two each.
