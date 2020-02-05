DEER — It was a battle of neighboring schools as Deer and Jasper met in basketball action.
The Jasper senior girls recorded a big win on Monday night at Deer. The Lady Pirates won the contest, 60-41.
Jasper started with a 21-12 lead and then increased its advantage to 32-19 at halftime.
In the third period, Jasper left no doubt to the outcome of the contest. The Lady Pirates won the frame 29-9.
With the clock running in the final period, the Lady Antlers outscored Jasper, 11-0.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Brooklyn Flud with 26 points. Halle Emerson added 11, Aubrey Henderson 10, Kaylee Reynolds eight, Delaney Cox three and Haley Sexton two.
Ashlyn Davis led Deer with 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.