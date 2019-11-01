JASPER — The Jasper Junior High Basketball Tournament was in full swing on Halloween night with teams having to earn their winning treats.
The Junior Lady Warriors of Western Grove claimed a win with a 52-17 dominance over Valley Springs’ Junior Lady Tigers.
The Junior Tigers of Valley Springs closed out their game with a 44-37 win over the host team Jasper.
Junior Girls
Western Grove 52, Valley Springs 17
Western Grove scored more points in the first quarter than it allowed the Junior Lady Tigers to put in the basket for the whole game and finished with a 52-17 win.
The Junior Lady Warriors held a commanding 21-8 lead at the first break and carried that to a 31-11 advantage at halftime.
Things got better for Western Grove in the third quarter and Valley Springs faced a bigger deficit at the end of the third period.
The Junior Lady Warriors entered the final frame with a 48-12 advantage. Valley Springs outscored Western Grove by a 5-4 margin but ultimately were defeated in the end.
Kaleena Rickets outscored the opponent by herself with a game-high 21 points to lead Western Grove to victory. Tara Yocham added 12 points, Jailyn Jackson nine, Anna Stewart six and Ashton Gibson.
Valley Springs was led by Tinley Williams with seven points. Landry King added four, Camie Moore and Eliza Drewry two apiece and Karyce Flud and Aidan Gorton one each.
Junior Boys
Valley Springs 44, Jasper 37
After falling behind in the first quarter, Valley Springs rallied back to take a 44-37 win over Japer.
The Junior Pirates held a slim 13-12 lead at the first break.
Valley Springs outscored their opponent by an 11-8 mark in the second quarter to take a 23-21 lead into halftime.
Jasper was limited to seven points in the third frame and Valley Springs poured out 16 points to take a 39-28 lead into the fourth quarter before moving on to the win.
Levi Carey scored 17 points in the Valley Springs win. Jimmy Reed added nine points, Kaden Horn eight, Maddax Johnson and Dason Hensley four each and Peyton Carnahan two.
