JASPER — There was a different look in the game between Jasper and Kingston on Tuesday night.
Kingston evened the conference series this season with a 73-54 win.
In other action, the Junior Pirates rolled to a 56-28 win over Kingston.
Senior Boys
Kingston grabbed a lead in the first period and didn’t look back on the way to posting a 73-54 win over Jasper.
Daylin Davidson of Kingston hit five points and Zac Root pitched in four as the Yellow Jackets moved ahead, 17-9, at the first break.
Sam Parker warmed up for Jasper and scored five points for the Pirates, but Davidson had seven for Kingston as the Yellow Jackets moved ahead, 30-20 at the halfway point.
Gunnar Davis picked up the scoring slack for Kingston in the third period. He hit seven points and Davidson added six more.
Jasper’s point production in the third period consisted of nine from Parker and six from Mason Kellogg.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Davidson with 22 points. Davis added 17, Will Clark 14, Zac Root eight, Avery Weaver four and Darian Alexander one.
Parker had 20 for Jasper. Cole Villines added 15, Kellogg 11, Calvin Smith four and Jesse Harrison and Warren Clark two apiece.
Junior Boys
Jasper held Kingston to nine points in the first half on the way to posting a 56-28 win.
The Junior Pirates scored 24 points in the first period and then added 18 more in the second frame to post a 42-9 advantage.
Jasper held a 51-21 lead entering the fourth period to activate the Arkansas Good Sportsmanship rule.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Hutson Davidson with 23 points. Hudson Lewis added 19, Jarrett Willis four, Forrest Siebert three, Mason Morgan, Jackson Kilgore and Levi Johnson two each and Joseph Lindsey one.
Kingston was led by Chism Floyd with 11 points. Canton Clark added 10, Lucas Williams four and Xzavier Rothwell three.
