ALPENA — The final game of the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament held at Alpena High School came down to the last basket.
The finishing points went the way of The New School as Jasper was defeated in the regional finals, 52-50.
Jasper defeated County Line by a 52-49 mark to reach the finals.
Kingston ended its run in regionals with a 53-49 overtime win over County Line.
New School earned a 54-50 victory over Kingston to advance to the championship.
Championship
New School 52, Jasper 50
The final 2:48 of the ballgame featured one score that settled the game.
New School overcame a late push by Jasper to win the top seed from Class 1A Region 1 with an exciting 52-50 win over the Pirates.
Jasper’s six-point lead diminished after a 15-0 run in the third period by New School gave the lead back to the Cougars.
Sam Parker and Cole Villines each drained 3-pointers to narrow the Jasper deficit to a 39-36 score entering the fourth period.
Caleb Carter scored the first three Jasper points of the fourth before Nick Larimer and Mason Kellogg hit back-to-back baskets to tie the game at 44.
After three lead changes, the game was tied at 50 apiece with 2:48 remaining.
Neither team found another bucket until the Cougars were able to find an open man in the paint in the closing seconds to put New School ahead on the scoreboard for the win.
Jasper held an 11-7 lead at the first break led by five points from Larimer.
The lead extended to a 21-15 score at halftime as Carter scored the first five Jasper points of the second frame before Parker sank a 3 at the top of the key followed by Logan Reynolds scoring on a putback.
Carter finished with 14 points for the Pirates. Reynolds added 13, Parker 10, Larimer eight, Villines three and Kellogg two.
Consolation Game
Kingston 53, County Line 49 OT
Overtime went the way of the Yellow Jackets in a 53-49 win over County Line in the third-place contest of the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament.
Kingston went on a 7-0 run late in the fourth period capped by a driving score by Will Clark to put the Yellow Jackets ahead, 46-44, with less than a minute remaining.
County Line added a bucket on a putback to tie the game and force overtime.
Kingston struck first in overtime with a spinning score by Clark before four-straight points from Avery Weaver.
County Line was held to three points in the extra frame and Kingston’s Darian Alexander finished the game at the free throw line with one point to set the final score for a Kingston win.
Weaver scored five points in the opening quarter as Kingston faced a 10-9 disadvantage to end the first period.
Daylin Davidson and Alexander each scored five points in the second as Kingston rallied for a 21-18 lead at halftime.
County Line responded in the third period by outscoring Kingston, 18-11, and entered the fourth with a 36-32 advantage.
Weaver scored 15 points in the Kingston win. Davidson added 13, Clark and Alexander 10 apiece and Zac Root five.
Semifinals
Jasper 52, County Line 49
It came down to the fourth period and Jasper finished with a 52-49 win over County Line.
Parker and Kellogg each hit triples in the opening period as Jasper took an 11-9 edge at the first transition.
County Line fought back on both ends of the court while holding Jasper to six points and taking a 22-17 lead at halftime.
Jasper made up the difference to tie the game a 35 behind seven points from Carter, six by Reynolds and five from Parker.
Carter’s nine points along with a pair of treys by Villines propelled Jasper to the lead and a win to advance to the regional finals.
Carter scored 21 points in the win. Reynolds added 10, Parker eight, Villines six, Kellogg five and Larimer two.
New School 54, Kingston 50
The Cougars led at every break including the final buzzer for a 54-50 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Kingston faced a 19-10 deficit to end the first period and Trey Bowen led the Yellow Jackets to a strong second period to get within two points at halftime, trailing 27-25.
Scoring slowed in the third frame as Kingston was able to inch closer and the game remained a one-possession game entering the fourth period with New School leading, 33-32.
Davidson tacked on 11 points for Kingston in the fourth bu tNew School outscored the Yellow Jackets by a 21-18 mark to take the win.
Davidson scored 13 points in the loss for Kingston. Ethan Sprinkle 11, Weaver 10, Clark seven, Root five and Alexander four.
