JASPER — Games at the Pirate Cove ended with a split decision on Thursday night.
The Ozark Mountain School District won the senior boys game over Jasper, 83-55.
In the senior girls contest, Jasper earned a lopsided win, 80-54.
OMSD won the junior girls game, 36-23.
Senior Boys
Three quarters of 20-plus points were a big factor as OMSD earned a 1A-1East win over Jasper, 83-55.
The Bears and Pirates kept the game close in the first period.
Zack Bolin scored six points to lead OMSD while Jasper had three players who each scored four points.
The Bears took a 13-12 lead into the second frame and poured out 20 points led by eight from Bolin and four each by Marcus Bunch and Dom Giles.
Mason Morgan and Forrest Siebert each tallied four points in the second as the Pirates collected 13 points and faced a 33-25 deficit at halftime.
The third period was a 23-12 difference with the nod going to OMSD.
Aidan Fletcher connected on three 3-pointers and Bunch hit three field goals for seven points in the period.
Sam Parker got on the Jasper scoresheet with six points and the pirates trailed by a 56-37 mark to start the final quarter.
The Bear’s scoring increased during each quarter and the fourth was no difference.
OMSD put 27 points on the game with Bolin taking 11 of those notches. Fletcher added another eight points while Walker Robinson got four points in the paint and Dean hit a field goal.
Jasper added 18 points in the final effort with Calvin Smith scoring six of those and Siebert collecting five.
Bolin finished with game with 29 points in the conference win. Fletcher added 17 points, Bunch 13, Gage Freeman nine, Robinson six, Giles four, Ethan Brumley three and Dean two.
Jasper got15 points from both Smith and Siebert. Parker scored 10 points, Morgan seven, Huston Davidson six and Warren Clark two.
Senior Girls
The Lady Pirates had the upper hand with an 80-54 win over the Lady Bears.
Jasper got familiar with the foul line early by shooting 12-of-13 from the stripe in the first period while scoring 24 points led by 16 from junior Halle Emerson.
A 24-7 score grew in the second period as Jasper continued to outscore the Lady Bears.
Kaylee Reynolds led the Jasper charge with eight points along with treys by Brooklyn Flud and Zalia Phillips.
Kaleena Ricketts kept OMSD in the game with 10 points.
Coming out of halftime, the Lady Pirates had a 43-22 edge.
Jasper continued to grow the lead as Reynolds scored another 10 points in the 23-point quarter.
Jordyn Jackson tallied five points for OMSD in the period while Ricketts hit a pair of field goals.
The 23-16 difference in the third gave Jasper a 66-38 lead to start the fourth.
Trish Lange scored six points for OMSD to go with four by Brooklynn Baker as the Bears outscored their opponent by a 16-14 mark but fell short on the final reading of the scoreboard.
Emerson finished with 22 points and Reynolds had 20 to lead the Lady Pirates. Flud added 13 points, Aubrey Henderson nine, Phillips eight, Haley Daniels four, Style Lager three and Brielle Brasel one.
Ozark Mountain was led by Ricketts scoring 18 points. Jackson and Young added seven apiece, Baker and Lange six each, Skylar Shatswell five, Jailyn Jackson three and McKenzie Holder two.
Junior Girls
Offensive struggles in the third period for Jasper played a role in OMSD getting a 36-23 road win in the junior girls contest.
The Junior Lady Bears held a 10-7 lead at the first break and had a two-point lead at halftime, 18-16.
Jasper only scored one point in the third quarter while OSMD shot for 13 points.
OMSD held off a 6-5 difference in the fourth period to take the win.
Any Stewart scored 17 points for the Junior Lady bears. Joshanna Middleton added eight, Alexis Campbell four, Tara Yocham three and Kierra Kleinart and Holly Swofford two each.
Jasper was led by nine points from Lyla Raulston, Tiana Siebert and Raye Stokes four each and Neila Fowler and Kimberly White three apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.