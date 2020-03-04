PEARCY — Jasper has picked a good time to be playing good basketball.
The Pirates will enter the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The event is being hosted by Kirby High School, but it is being played at Lake Hamilton High School.
The Pirates, who finished second in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament, are beginning to put it together. The team has had several players that have missed big clumps of games this season.
“We are playing pretty good right now,” said first-year coach Mike Parker. “We can always play better, but we are playing the best that we have played all season.”
When asked why the team was playing better, Parker had several reasons.
“First, we have everyone here at the same time,” he stated. “Our big guys are scoring in the paint. We are doing better handling the ball. We have reduced our turnovers. We still have too many turnovers, but we have reduced them.”
At this point of the season the key is to just keep winning. The Pirates proved that during the district and regional tournament.
“We have persevered,” said Parker. “Everyone played well in regionals. We didn’t have an easy game. We did a good job of keeping our composure to win game-after-game. At this time of the year, everyone plays you close.”
For the second place finish in the regional tournament, the team gets to play host Kirby.
“They have a good post player and they have good guard play,” said Parker about his opponent. “They all can shoot it a little bit, but one of there guards really stands out. He can shoot deep 3s.”
On the other side of the basketball, the Trojans take a lot of pressure.
“They are going to pressure us and they are going to try and score off of the press,” stated the coach. “After we beat their pressure, I think we can score.”
Parker also stated that the Trojans want to push the basketball.
Now that Jasper is playing its best basketball, the Pirates feel that they have played some quality teams to be prepared for what they will face this season.
“We have played a lot of good teams,” he said. “We have played some of the best in our classification and some of the best in larger classes. We have learned from those games.”
The Pirates are 20-18 entering the contest.
