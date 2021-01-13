JASPER — Two schools teeter-tottered the scoreboard from one game to the next on Tuesday night at the Pirate Cove.
Mulberry defeated Jasper in the nightcap as the Pirates suffered a 48-39 loss.
The senior girls game ended with Jasper rolling to a 42-29 win.
Senior Boys
Jasper played from behind the whole game and suffered a 48-39 home loss on their non-conference schedule against Mulberry.
The Yellow Jackets took an 11-5 lead at the first break.
Sam Parker scored five points in the second period along with a Warren Clark bucket. The Pirates trailed at halftime, 23-14.
Parker added seven points in the third to go with a Calvin Smith field goal.
Mulberry was limited to six points and the Yellow Jacket lead was a 29-23 score entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams had their best offensive output in the fourth. Mulberry won the battle in the final quarter, 17-16.
Parker scored 21 points to lead the Pirates. Clark added six, Smith five, Forrest Siebert four and Mason Morgan three.
Senior Girls
The Lady Pirates took over early and defeated Mulberry, 42-29.
Six players scored in the first period for Jasper and the Lady Pirates began the second period with a 17-4 lead.
Kaylee Reynolds hit three field goals for six points in the second while Halle Emerson collected four points for Jasper.
Halftime was a 32-13 advantage for the Lady Pirates.
Mulberry was held to three points in the third while Jasper added another eight points.
The fourth period began with a 40-16 edge and Mulberry outscored Jasper by a 13-2 mark to set the final score.
Emerson scored 10 points to lead Jasper. Brooklyn Flud added nine points, Reynolds eight, Aubrey Henderson six, Zalia Phillips four, Brielle Brasel three and Haley Daniels two.
