WESTERN GROVE — Action in the Western Grove Tournament continued on Thursday night and two schools advanced both teams to the finals.
Jasper defeated Deer by a 65-41 score to get to the finals and will play Western Grove who downed Ozark by a 69-33 score.
The Pirates and Warriors will play in the championship on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Western Grove’s Lady Warriors defeated Deer, 63-34, and will play Jasper on Saturday in the finals on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Senior Boys
Jasper 65, Deer 41
The early game in the boys bracket of the Western Grove Tournament featured Jasper and Deer tipping off.
Jasper controlled the lead from the beginning and finished with a 65-41 victory.
The Pirates had as many points behind the arc in the first quarter as they did inside of it.
Sam Parker hit a pair of long bombs for Jasper while Caleb Carter and Cole Villines each hit one 3-pointer.
Deer’s Landen Rhoades scored all three points for the Antlers in the first frame and Jasper controlled a 20-3 lead at the first break.
Parker continued to lead the Pirates in the second period with a pair of treys for eight points. Nick Larimer and Logan Reynolds each added a pair of field goals and Carter pitched in three points as Jasper added another 19 points in the second.
Keegan Middleton threw down seven Deer points to go with a 3 by Rhoades to score 10 points and the Antlers faced a 39-13 deficit at halftime.
Avery Young had the hot hand for Deer in the third with three field goals while Rhoades and Middleton each drained shots from behind the arc as the Antlers outscored Jasper by a 16-10 mark in the third to narrow the score with the Pirates leading, 49-29, after three quarters.
Jasper got back on track in the fourth as Carter hit four buckets and Parker sank two shots with Jasper shooting 6-of-7 from the foul line to outscore Deer by a 16-12 score and finish with the win to advance to the tournament finals.
Parker and Carter each scored 22 points to lead Jasper to victory. Larimer added seven points, Reynolds and Villines six each and Mason Kellogg one.
Middleton finished with 17 points to lead Deer. Young and Rhoades nine each and Dale Dotson, Trenton Smith and Nathaniel Hauser two apiece.
Western Grove 69, Oark 33
The host team Warriors had no problems in a 69-33 win over Oark in the semifinals.
Western Grove scored 21 points in the opening quarter led by Carson Parker’s 10 points.
The Warriors began the second frame with a 21-5 lead and built their advantage to a 47-14 mark at halftime. Blake Reddell scored 9 points and Garrett Dixon contributed eight in the second for Western Grove.
Eight players scored for the host team in the third as Western Grove scored 16 points and limited Oark to 10 points to take a 63-24 edge entering the fourth period.
Walker Robinson added a pair of field goals in the last 8 minutes for the Warriors and Western Grove finished with a 69-33 win.
Parker scored 16 points to lead the home team to victory. Reddell added 13 points, Dixon 11, Robinson eight, Bolin seven, Gage Freeman six, Marcus Bunch five, Preston Savage two and Keagan Ricketts one.
Senior Girls
Western Grove 63, Deer 34
The only senior girls game on Thursday in the semifinals finished with Western Grove taking a 63-34 win over the Lady Antlers of Deer.
Hailey Woods and Jordyn Jackson each scored five points in the first 8 minutes for Western Grove to build a 16-7 lead at the first break.
Ashlyn Denniston scored five of Deer’s seven points while Olivia Stone added the other field goal.
The Lady Warriors increased their efforts in the second frame with 21 points behind 10 points from Woods while Tru Cartwright and Brooklynn Baker added a pair of field goals each.
Denniston added four points for Deer and the Lady Antlers faced a 37-14 deficit at halftime.
Deer came out of halftime and attacked on offense.
Denniston put six points on the board while Ashlyn Davis hit a pair of buckets, Stone connected from behind the arc and Makyah Bushea added a basket as Deer outscored Western Grove by 15-10 mark to get within, trailing 47-29 after three quarters.
The Lady Warriors bounced back and scored 16 points in the fourth while holding the Lady Antlers to five points to get the 63-34 win.
Woods scored 22 points to lead the Lady Warriors. Baker added 13 points, Cartwright eight, Jackson seven, Zalia Phillips six, Amara Collins five and Rachel Holland two.
Denniston led Deer with 17 points. Stone added seven points and Davis and Bushea five each.
