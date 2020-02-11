ALPENA — Junior high basketball teams have reached the point of win or go home.
Monday’s action at Alpena featured three games in the 1A-1 District Tournament.
The host team Alpena Junior Lady Leopards played the opening game and held nothing back in a 53-1 win over Mt. Judea. Deer’s Junior Lady Antlers suffered a 29-23 defeat to end their season against The New School.
In junior boys play, the Junior Leopards of Alpena cruised into the quarterfinals with a 56-17 win over Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.
Junior Girls
Alpena 53, Mt. Judea 1
Alpena had all the offense and the defense in the opening game with a 53-1 win against Mt. Judea.
The Junior Lady Leopards scored 22 points in the first half while keeping the Junior Lady Eagles off the scoreboard completely.
Mt. Judea hit a free throw in the third period but it proved to be the only score of the game for the Newton County team.
Alpena score 13 points in the third and eight in the fourth.
Emma Johnson scored 10 points in the Alpena win. Anabelle Massengale added nine, Cassidy Ohler and Morgan Wheatley eight each, Kelsey Kolbe seven, Crandall Epps and Rhonnie Jetton four apiece and Laini Block three.
Kessie Ward scored the lone point for Mt. Judea.
New School 29, Deer 23
The season ended on Monday for the Junior Lady Antlers after a 29-23 loss to New School.
At the end of the first period, the ballgame was tied at 4 apiece.
New School then began turning the favor to its advantage. The Junior Lady Cougars took a 13-10 lead into halftime before building a lead in the third period.
Deer faced a 25-12 deficit entering the fourth and outscored New School by an 11-4 mark but came up short on the scoreboard at the final buzzer.
Bryleigh Davis led Deer with 13 points. Jalyn Denniston, Olivia Heffley, Ila Casey and Charles Breedlove scored two apiece.
Junior Boys
Alpena’s Junior Leopards ran away with their contest against NWACA and advanced with a 56-17 win.
The Junior Leopards built a 16-4 lead at the first break and extended the lead to a 35-11 score at halftime.
The second half was more of the same as Alpena controlled a 51-15 advantage at the end of three periods and finished with a 39-point win.
Alpena was led by Cody Block with 13 points. Hayden Allen added nine, Landon Savage eight, Judah Fultz five, Tim Dickard and Brayden Pouncil four each and Brennon Adams and Keaton Toliver three apiece.
