Scoring 18 touchdowns and having more that 1,300 yards of total offense will get the attention of college football coaches.
Harrison quarterback Ben Johnson caught the eye of Lyon College and on Wednesday, the QB signed a national letter-of-intent to play in Batesville this fall.
Football has been a favorite sport of Johnson.
“I love the team atmosphere,” he said. “It builds relationships while being competitive.”
The sport has taught him many things.
“It has taught me discipline, mental toughness and integrity,” he said.
During his career, the Goblin victory over Morrilton this season was his favorite memory.
Harrison coach Joel Wells thinks Johnson is a poster boy for Goblin football.
“Ben Johnson exemplifies everything it means to be a Goblin,” the coach said. “He works extremely hard to make himself a good football player. He is a winner in every part of his life. He will do great things at Lyon.”
Johnson was 40-of-71 passing for 743 yards for the Goblins. He threw 10 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 604 yards and scored eight touchdowns on the ground.
He was selected to the All-State and All-Conference football teams this year. He is also a member of the National Honor Society. He is a member of the Harrison track team.
Selecting to play at Lyon was a tough choice for Johnson. He stated what was the tipping points for his decision.
“I love the campus, the coaches and the atmosphere,” he said.
He will be a quarterback on the Lyon roster, but he sees areas that will need improvement.
“I have to gain weight and get stronger,” he said.
While at Lyon, Johnson will major in business administration and physical education. He hopes to be a coach.
Johnson is the son of Shellie Johnson and the younger brother of Luke Johnson and the older brother of Lane Johnson and Adam Johnson.
Leaving Harrison will be hard for the quarterback.
“I am going to miss the teachers at HHS, the people and the community of Harrison,” he said. “It has been an honor to play football at Harrison. I love this town.”
To reach this point in an athletic career, there are several assets that have helped along the way.
Ben Johnson wanted to thank those that had a part in his success.
“I want to thank God, Coach Wells, my family and my team,” he said.
