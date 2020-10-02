GENTRY — The junior high football season keeps rolling on.
On Thursday night at Gentry, the Junior Bobcats of Berryville added a notch to the win column with a 12-8 victory over the Junior Pioneers.
Berryville hit the scoreboard right out of the gates. The visiting team went 75 yard over eight plays for a touchdown that gave them the early lead. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
In the second period, Berryville returned a kickoff to the end zone for the second Junior Bobcat score of the ballgame. The second attempt for a two-point conversion came up short.
Gentry was able to put eight points on the board in the loss
Austin Orr had the first score of the game with a rushing touchdown. Chris Hipps registered the special teams touchdown. Hipps also put the game away late with an interception while on defense.
