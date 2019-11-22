OZARK — The Ozark Junior Boys Tournament championship game is set.
Berryville defeated Waldron on Thursday with a 50-48 win to advance to the final game against the host team of Ozark on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
The Junior Bobcats had the lead at every break on their way to a close win.
Berryville controlled a 13-7 edge at the first break and narrowly held on to take a 21-18 lead going into halftime.
The scoring was a 17-16 difference in the third period with the advantage going to the Junior Bobcats.
Berryville began the fourth quarter with a 38-34 lead and maintained their edge over Waldron to finish with a 50-48 win.
Jake Wilson scored 19 points in the Berryville win. D.J. Colbert added 15, Jack Dignan seven, Chet Hudgens six and Nate Allen three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.