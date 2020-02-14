BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Junior Bobcats have built an impressive resume.
On Thursday night, the Junior Bobcats defeated Farmington by a 55-47 mark after pulling away in the fourth period to take the 4A-1 Junior Boys District Title.
Berryville’s impressive run includes two-straight undefeated seasons at home while finishing the year with a 19-4 record and 10-1 in conference play.
The district title comes just one week after claiming the conference championship.
Berryville began the game by keeping pace with Farmington and trailed the Junior Cardinals by a 13-12 score at the end of the first period.
Farmington was limited to three field goals in the second frame while the Junior Bobcats added 11 points to the scoreboard and entered halftime with a 23-20 advantage.
The lead was cut by one point in the third period as Farmington won the offensive battle in the third by a 14-13 score.
Berryville held a 36-34 edge to begin the final 6 minutes.
The Junior Bobcats held firm at the foul line by collectively shooting 12-of-14 at the stripe. The squad scored 19 points in the final frame and held Farmington to a 13-point fourth-quarter outing as Berryville celebrated the end of their season with a 55-47 win in the district championship.
Jake Wilson was the lead shooter for Berryville with 24 points in the game. Nate Allen collected 10 points in the win, D.J. Colbert added nine, Jack Dignan seven, Chet Hudgens four and Lucas Pierce one
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.