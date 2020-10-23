BERRYVILLE — Bobcat Stadium was back in business on Thursday.
The Junior Bobcats hosted the Junior Eagles of Huntsville at Bobcat Stadium and the ballgame took extra minutes to determine the victor. Huntsville won the contest, 16-8, in overtime.
Offensive struggles for Berryville were offset by the stingy defense.
Berryville’s lone score came from Nick Utt stripping the ball on defense and taking the ball 55 yards for a score. Chris Hipps delivered a strike to Lucas Pierce for the two-point conversion.
The eight points proved to be all the points that Berryville could muster.
End of regulation ended with an 8-8 score and Huntsville found the end zone in overtime to take the win.
