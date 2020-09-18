An effective running game can open up the passing game.
The Harrison Junior Goblins had the game put away before they ever needed to add points from the passing game on Thursday night at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
Pea Ridge was Harrison’s victim as the Junior Goblins added another win with a 38-12 score against the Junior Blackhawks.
Harrison’s offense and defense put points on the board in the first quarter.
A 59-yard rushing touchdown made it a 7-0 Junior Goblin lead early and then the defense turned into the offense.
Pea Ridge couldn’t get the ball out of their own end zone and a safety added two more points to the Harrison scoreboard.
A short run before the end of the first quarter resulted in another Harrison score and the Junior Goblins held a 16-0 edge at the first break.
Pea Ridge found some offense in the second period and put six points on the board while keeping the home team scoreless until halftime.
At the midway point, Harrison held a 16-6 advantage.
The running game for the Junior Goblins went back to work after halftime with a 57-yard touchdown run for the first score of the third quarter. A two-point conversion made it a 24-6 score.
Pea Ridge later gave the ball back and Harrison punched another run across the goal line on a 7-yard run. The PAT was good and the Junior Goblins had a 31-6 lead entering the final period.
To start the fourth quarter, Harrison went to the air game and connected on a 28-yard pass that added to the Junior Goblin lead. The extra point made it a 38-6 Harrison lead.
Pea Ridge didn’t go away and scored the final points of the game with a 16-yard passing play that made it a 38-12 score at the final buzzer.
Mason Ketterman led the Junior Goblins under center with three completions on five attempts and 51 yards with a touchdown.
The lone passing touchdown was to Owen Strode. Strode caught all three passes for 51 yards and a score.
Ketterman led the run game with five carries and 109 yards and a touchdown. Strode tallied two touchdowns on five rushes and 67 yards. Braden Long carried the ball seven times for 41 yards and a score. Jaydin Welsh had six carries for 30 yards.
Caleb Brumley intercepted three passes on defense for the Junior Goblins.
