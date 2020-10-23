Harrison’s Junior Goblins continue winning.
On Thursday evening, Fort Smith Chaffin visited F.S. Garrison Stadium and the Junior Goblins sent them home with a 34-19 loss.
Harrison took the lead early by scoring on a 1-yard pass.
Chaffin tied the game at 7-7 after a long run found the end zone. but Harrison responded with a rushing touchdown of its own. The extra point was good and the Junior Goblins rode the 14-7 lead all the way to halftime.
The spark came in the third quarter when Harrison crossed the goal line on two occasions. The first was an 8-yard rush with the extra point being no good. The second came on the ground as well. A 10-yard rushing score and an extra point gave Harrison a 27-7 edge.
Chaffin went to the long ball just before the end of the third period and registered six points on a 50-yard reception that narrowed the margin, 27-13.
Both teams continued offensively in the final quarter.
Harrison struck first on a 21-yard run and tacked on the extra point.
Chaffin ended the scoring for the night with a 20-yard passing touchdown. The extra points missed the uprights and Harrison took the 34-19 win.
Harrison’s passing game was limited to one throw. Mason Ketterman completed one attempt with a 1-yard pass to Owen Strode.
The Junior Goblins combined for 293 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Braden Long scored two of the touchdowns on the ground with 136 yards on 24 attempts. Ketterman had one score with 136 yards on 13 rushes. Strode collected 21 yards on the ground with two carries.
