VAN BUREN — A steady rushing attack has been effective for the Junior Goblins of Harrison.
On Thursday night at Van Buren, Harrison collected four touchdowns from the run game while amassing 227 yards in a 28-14 win at Blakemoore Field.
Van Buren got on the board first with a 10-yard rushing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion.
Harrison responded with a touchdown on a 15-yard run. The Junior Goblins were unable to cross the goal line on their conversion attempt and trailed by an 8-6 score at the first break in action.
The second quarter belonged to Harrison as the Junior Goblins put the only points on the board.
A 3-yard run into the end zone put Harrison ahead by a 12-8 score. This time the conversion crossed the plain and the Junior Goblins took a 14-8 lead into halftime.
Van Buren went to the passing game in the third period and a 25-yard toss led to a touchdown. The Junior Pointers didn’t complete the two-point conversion and the ballgame was tied at 14 apiece entering the final quarter.
Harrison put the football in the end zone twice in the final period and added a conversion on the first score. The first touchdown was a 2-yard run while the second and final score was from 15 yards out.
Mason Ketterman threw six passes in the win and completed three for 43 yards.
Owen Strode caught all three passes with the longest being a 28-yard gain.
Braden Long led the running game with 89 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Strode ran 10 times for 82 yards and one touchdown. Ketterman earned 35 yards on the ground with five carries. Jaydin Welsh reached the end zone on a 15-yard gain and Austin Miller had two carries for six yards.
