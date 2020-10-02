FORT SMITH — Score early and score often was a good strategy on Thursday for the Junior Goblins of Harrison as they traveled to Fort Smith.
Opposite the Junior Raiders of Kimmons, Harrison scored 35 unanswered points over three periods and finished the ballgame with a 42-8 victory that made for a positive bus ride back to Boone County.
A pair of touchdown runs gave Harrison a 14-0 lead at the first break.
After 9- and 12-yard scoring runs in the opening quarter, the Junior Goblins added touchdowns on 6- and 14-yard rushes in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead prior to intermission.
The third period was another touchdown on the ground from 8 yards out and the visiting Harrison team took a 35-0 edge into the final quarter.
The Junior Raiders managed to work their way down the field and found their way to the end zone with their first score of the game. A successful two-point conversion made it a 35-8 Harrison lead.
Harrison got points back on the next drive when a Junior Goblin took a tote for 62 yards and the final score of the game.
The Junior Goblins move to a 4-1 record and travel to Van Buren next Thursday.
Mason Ketterman led the offense under center with 51 yards through the air on 4-of-6 attempts.
Owen Strode caught two passes for 33 yards. Devin Peeler and Justice Iverson each reeled in one catch for 6 and 12 yards respectively.
Braden Long was the workhorse on offense with 12 rushes for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Ketterman had eight carries for 76 yards and a score. Jaydin Welsh had one touchdown after three rushes for 68 yards. Owen strode carried three times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Austin Miller had two carries for 1 yard.
