FORT SMITH — The Harrison Junior Goblins had a hiccup last week while playing Fort Smith Kimmons.
Harrison didn't lose the game, but the squad gave up its first points of the season.
Thursday night, the Junior Goblins faced their second Fort Smith opponent. Harrison rolled to a 41-0 win over Fort Smith Darby.
The shutout moves Harrison's defensive streak to six straight quarters of scoreless football. Still short of the 11 quarters that they started the season with.
Harrison jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first period and added 13 more points in the second frame to set the final score by halftime.
Phoenix Whitney led the team with 92 rushing yards on five carries. He scored one touchdown on a 64-yard run.
Mason Ketterman had 62 yards on four carries and one touchdown. Beck Jones had one rush for 57 yards and one touchdown. Braden Long had two carries for 21 yards; Tristian Thompson, one carry, 8 yards; Jaydin Welsh, four carries, 5 yards; Brekken Boswell, one carry, 5 yards; Cayden Luker, three carries, 3 yards; and Wallace Crowley, two rushes, 2 yards.
“We scored in every phase of the game,” said head Junior Goblin coach Steve Ary. “We scored on offense, defense and special teams. We still have room for improvement.”
Matt Jones had a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. Whitney had 70 yards on a punt return for a touchdown.
Harrison will be back in action on Thursday night when the squad hosts Fort Smith Ramsey.
Arkansas River Conference Standings
Team Record
Greenwood 2-0
Harrison 2-0
Van Buren 2-0
Alma 1-1
Fort Smith Chaffin 1-1
Fort Smith Darby 0-2
Fort Smith Kimmons 0-2
Fort Smith Ramsey 0-2
