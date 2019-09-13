Harrison took control of the game early on Thursday night when the Junior Blackhawks of Pea Ridge visited F.S. Garrison Stadium.
The Junior Goblins offense was clicking on all cylinders scoring six touchdowns in the first half to keep the clock rolling in the second half due to the Arkansas Good Sportsmanship Rule.
The defense pitched its second-straight shutout of the season while allowing only 41 yards for the visiting team.
Harrison scored 20 points in the opening quarter and added another 21 points in the second frame. The home team amassed 343 yards in the ballgame.
“Our Gobs played well,” Junior Goblin head coach Steve Ary exclaimed. “They were solid in every phase of the game. We have a special group.”
Beck Jones was at the helm under center and completed 4-of-5 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown.
The one scoring pass was to Phoenix Whitney who finished the day with two catches for 76 yards.
Lucas Dean caught one pass for 7 yards and Abe Estes reeled in one catch for 6 yards.
Whitney toted five carries in the game for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Jones ran five times for 59 yards and two scores. Alex Mills had two carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. Jaydin Welsh had seven carries for 31 yards. Tristan Thompson ran once for 18 yards and Mason Ketterman had three carries for 18 yards.
Jones was 5-of-6 on extra-point attempts.
The Junior Goblins take their talent to Vilonia on Thursday. Eighth grade will begin play at 5:30 p.m. with the ninth-grade game to follow.
