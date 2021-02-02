Goblin Arena was the place for junior high basketball on Monday night.
A conference championship was on the line for the Junior Lady Goblins, but it was Gentry that took the title with a 38-25 win over Harrison.
In the eighth-grade girls game, Harrison claimed a 20-17 victory.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Goblins fell behind in the first half against Gentry and faced a double-digit deficit the rest of the way to suffer a 38-25 loss at home.
The first quarter featured the ball going through the net one time during a Gentry free throw.
The 1-0 score that started the second period turned into a 15-8 lead for the visitors at halftime.
Harrison found six points in the third period but the deficit grew to a 23-14 score after Gentry added another eight points.
The Junior Lady Goblins faced a 23-14 score to start the fourth period and were outscored by a 15-11 mark in the final 6 minutes to set the final score.
Liani Cash led the Harrison team in scoring with 11 points. Reese Ricketts added eight points, Abigail Henderson four and Mia Barrett two.
Eighth-Grade Girls
Harrison maintained a slim lead the entirety of the game in the eighth-grade girls contest and held on for a 20-17 win over Gentry.
Gentry was held to two points in the first period and Harrison began the second period with a 6-2 lead and took a 10-7 advantage into halftime.
Both teams scored 10 points in the second half and Harrison maintained the three-point difference to secure the win.
Brinkley Dove scored eight points to lead Harrison. Erin Pratt added six points, London Lee four and Sagar Clemence two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.