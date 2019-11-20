BENTONVILLE — Playing in the Cure Tournament at Bentonville West, the Junior Lady Goblins of Harrison played the Fayetteville Purple team.
Harrison defeated the Fayetteville Purple team, 53-48.
The Junior Lady Goblins scored 16 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second frame of the game.
Harrison led 16-11 at the first break and then halftime, 32-21.
Fayetteville Purple jump started its offense in the third period. The Junior Lady Bulldogs pulled within, 43-38 of Harrison.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Clare Barger with 22 points. Reese Ricketts added 15, Shaylee Ward six, Claire Cecil five, Jenna Mae Jones four and Noelle Pall two.
