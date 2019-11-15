FLIPPIN — It was a pair of rival schools in the semifinals of the inaugural Marshall Junior High Tournament on Wednesday.
Yellville-Summit was paired against the host team Junior Lady Bobcats of Marshall.
The Junior Lady Panthers came away with a 37-34 win to advance to the final game of the tournament.
Both teams had ups and downs throughout the game. Yellville-Summit held Marshall to five points in the first quarter while scoring 12 points of its own to take the early lead.
Marshall stayed steady with another five-point effort in the second frame but the Junior Bobcat defense held the Junior Lady Panthers to four points.
Yellville-Summit came out of halftime holding a 16-10 advantage. Both teams picked up the pace scoring and the Junior Lady Panthers outscored the host team by a 15-10 margin to take a double-digit lead entering the final quarter, ahead 31-20.
Marshall narrowed the margin in the final period by outscoring Yellville-Summit by a 14-6 score in the final 6 minutes but came up short by three points in the end.
Kambree Gibson scored 16 points to lead Yellville-Summit in scoring. Kinley Morris finished with 11 points, Abby Methvin added eight points and Sierra Burrow two.
Sarah Baysinger led Marshall with 10 points. Anna Spurlock added nine points, Makaela Blair seven, Zoe Watts and Audrey Blair three each and Alexis Ragland two.
