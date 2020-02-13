BROCKWELL — The field is continuing to narrow in the junior high district tournaments for 1A-2.
Western Grove’s Junior Lady Warriors kept their season alive on Monday with a 44-19 win over Calico Rock.
Western Grove doubled the score on Calico Rock in the first period and began the second with a 10-5 lead.
The second quarter produced a bigger lead as the Junior Lady Warriors outscored the Junior Lady Pirates by a 16-4 score.
It was a 26-9 difference coming out of halftime and Western Grove increased their lead to a 39-15 score to start the fourth period.
The Junior Lady Warriors won the fourth period by a 5-4 score to advance with the win.
Kaleena Ricketts totaled 20 points in the win. Jailyn Jackson added 10, Tara Yocham nine, Joshanna Middleton three and Paige Chaney two.
