BERGMAN — The Junior Panthers of Bergman added more accolades on Thursday night when Elkins visited Bergman for conference play.
The blue-and-gold finished the conference season undefeated with a 6-0 record and a 19-1 overall record after a 48-42 win over the Junior Elk.
Elkins had the lead at the first break by a three-point difference, 10-7.
The Junior Panthers fought back in the second to tie the game at halftime, 18-18.
A 21-point effort in the third period was the difference maker as Bergman turned the tie score into a double-digit lead, up 29-28.
Elkins outscored Bergman by a 14-9 score in the final 6 minutes. The Junior Panther lead was too much to overcome.
Kaden Ponder scored 14 points to lead the home team to victory. Bryson Bauer and Zion Fultz added 12 points apiece, Dylan Friend six and Trae Sexton four.
